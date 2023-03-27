Help Our Family Stay Together While Caring for Mom

For almost two years, our Filipino American family has been living through one of the hardest seasons of our lives. We have cried, prayed, worked and done everything possible to keep my mother, Maribelle, safe as she fights throat cancer.





Her diagnosis turned into surgeries, infections, emergency hospital stays and complications that changed her life forever.





Cancer took her ability to speak.

It took her ability to work.

It left her unable to care for herself.





Today she struggles to breathe, swallow, move, and make it through each day without pain. She breathes through a trach and depends on full‑time daily care. Even with all of this, she continues to fight with strength and faith.





But now our situation has reached a breaking point.





We have fallen behind on rent for two months.

We received a notice to vacate.

We are at real risk of losing our home while caring for her full‑time.





Her life depends on stable housing, daily care, and a safe environment. We are doing everything we can, but we cannot carry this part alone.





Your support helps provide:





- long‑term medical care

- cancer treatments and follow‑up procedures

- home health assistance

- medical equipment and supplies

- transportation for appointments and emergencies

- urgent housing stability

- therapy and rehabilitation

- daily care and monitoring





Every donation small or large makes a real impact. It helps us stay housed month by month while continuing to care for my mom. If you are able to give, share, or pray, your kindness truly means more than we can express.





From our family to yours, thank you for seeing us, supporting us and standing with us during this crisis. May God bless you for every act of love.





“God is our refuge and strength, an ever‑present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1





#Emergency #CommunitySupport

#Urgent #CancerCare #FilipinoFamily