Support Jolie Garland's Cirrhosis Battle

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out to you today on behalf of my incredible mother, Jolie Garland. She is a loving mother, devoted grandmother, and a wonderful friend. To know my mom is to know love, strength, and selflessness. She is someone who has and will always go out of her way to help others, so now's the chance to do the same for her. She has been facing the hardest fight of her life and needs our help.

In April 2024, our family received the devastating news that my mom has cirrhosis of the liver. Her medical team at The Liver Institute at Methodist Dallas has determined that a transplant is her only path forward to survival. Hearing this was heartbreaking, but we are remaining hopeful and doing everything in our power to get her through this. While we are incredibly grateful that she is on the transplant path, the road ahead is incredibly steep--both emotionally and financially.

Medical insurance covers a significant portion of all the care she needs now along with the transplant procedure itself, but it does not cover everything. Because of the specialized nature of her condition, a large amount of her specialized care, medications, and treatments are out-of-network. The hidden costs of many different doctors, emergency room visits, hospital stays, and the transplant itself add up quickly, and we cannot do this alone.

The funds raised here will go directly toward:

Out-of-Network Medical Bills:

Deductibles, co-pays, emergency room visits, hospital stays, medications, and vital specialist fees that insurance has denied.

Post-Transplant Medications:

Crucial anti-rejection medications that she must take daily to prevent her body from rejection the new liver.

Travel and Lodging:

Frequent trips to the transplant center, parking, fuel, and nearby lodging to attend her frequent appointments as well as during her extended recovery periods.

Living Expenses:

Because of her declining health, my mom is no longer able to work. These funds will help keep her housed, secure, and focused entirely on healing without the crushing stress of everyday life.

We understand that times are tough for everyone, but ANY contribution--no matter how small--makes a massive difference in my mom's journey and lifts a huge weight off our shoulders and hers. It will allow Mom to focus entirely on fighting and healing.

If you are able to give, please know that your generosity is directly helping save her life.

but If you are unable to donate financially, you can still help us immensely by sharing this page with your friends, family, and social networks. Your shares help us reach people we might never connect with otherwise. Everything single thing, little or big, we will be forever grateful and appreciative.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts from our family to yours for your prayers, your kind words, your shares, and your donations. We will keep you updated on her progress every step of the way.

With love and gratitude,

Tiffannie Garland Fritsch and Every Member of our family