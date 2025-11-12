Support Jeovany Maravilla and His Family

Jeovany Maravilla is a Salvadoran sociologist, community leader and social activist who has spent years working alongside his community and supporting collective causes. He is currently detained in El Salvador and facing unfair criminal proceedings.





His detention has placed a significant emotional and financial burden on his family. During this difficult period, they need support to meet expenses arising from his absence, maintain essential family needs, and cover lawful costs connected with accompanying and responding to his legal situation.





This fundraiser is a solidarity effort to support Jeovany and his family while he goes through this judicial process. It does not seek to finance any organization, unlawful activity, or prohibited conduct.





How the funds will be handled:

The fundraiser is being coordinated by members of a support network accompanying Jeovany’s case. The funds will be received in the United States by a trusted person formally designated by the family, who will save the records of the funds received and transferred to ensure transparency and accountability.





Donors who prefer not to display their names publicly may use GiveSendGo’s option to make their donation appear as Anonymous.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, is an act of solidarity with a family navigating an extraordinarily difficult situation.





Thank you for standing with Jeovany and his family.





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Jeovany Maravilla es un sociólogo, líder comunitario y activista social salvadoreño que durante años ha trabajado junto a su comunidad y acompañado distintas causas colectivas. Actualmente se encuentra detenido en El Salvador y enfrenta un proceso penal injusto.





Su detención ha generado una importante carga emocional y económica para su familia. Durante este período difícil necesitan apoyo para atender gastos derivados de su ausencia, cubrir necesidades familiares esenciales y afrontar costos lícitos relacionados con el acompañamiento de su situación jurídica.





Esta campaña es un esfuerzo de solidaridad para apoyar a Jeovany y a su familia mientras atraviesa este proceso judicial. No busca financiar ninguna organización, actividad ilícita ni conducta prohibida.





Cómo se administrarán los fondos:

La campaña es coordinada por integrantes de una red de apoyo que acompaña el caso de Jeovany. El dinero será recibido en Estados Unidos por una persona de confianza formalmente designada por la familia, que conservará registro de los fondos recibidos y transferidos para garantizar transparencia y rendición de cuentas.





Las personas que prefieran no mostrar públicamente su nombre pueden utilizar la opción de GiveSendGo para que su contribución aparezca como Anonymous.





Cada aporte, sin importar su monto, constituye un acto de solidaridad con una familia que atraviesa una situación extraordinariamente difícil.





Gracias por acompañar a Jeovany y a su familia.