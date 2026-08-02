Support for the Wright Family

Will and Mary Wright's daughter continues to battle a severe infection that has resulted in multiple ICU stays and, most recently, a transfer to the Cleveland Clinic for specialized care. Through all of the uncertainty, they have remained by her side, focused on helping her heal and taking things one day at a time.





As her medical journey continues, so do the unexpected expenses that come with extended hospital stays, travel, missed work, meals, and being away from home. We are hoping to come together as a community to ease some of that financial burden so this family can focus their energy where it matters most, on their daughter and her recovery.





Any donation, no matter the amount, or simply sharing this page would mean more than words can express during this incredibly difficult time. Your continued prayers are needed most during this very difficult time for the Wright family. Thank you.