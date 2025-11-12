Support for Family After Earthquake in Colombia

Humanitarian Aid Request for My Family Members Affected by Natural Disasters in Buenaventura, Colombia

Date: 8/30/2026

To Whom It May Concern:

Warm greetings.

I am writing to you with deep sorrow, but also with hope, to request your support and solidarity in response to a tragedy that has struck our family in the city of Buenaventura, Colombia, as a result of the recent seismic events that have affected the western region of the country.

Our family has suffered an irreparable loss with the passing of our beloved first cousin, Marta Patricia Correa de Flores, who lost her life when her home collapsed during the seismic events that affected the area. In addition to this painful loss, several of her siblings and other family members have suffered devastating material losses, as their homes were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, leaving numerous people, including her son, Luis Alfredo Flores Correa, her husband, Mr. Hugo Flores, and my cousin Alfredo Correa Grueso and his family, without a safe place to live.

In light of this difficult situation, we respectfully appeal to your generosity and request any form of humanitarian assistance that may help bring relief to these affected family members. Among the most urgent needs are:

Temporary shelter or housing assistance. Non-perishable food supplies. Safe drinking water. Clothing and basic necessities. Mattresses, blankets, and basic household items. Financial assistance for the reconstruction and recovery of damaged homes. Emotional support and accompaniment for families facing grief and the consequences of this disaster. citeturn1search1

At the same time, we recognize that amid material needs there is also a profound spiritual need. As believers in Jesus Christ, we understand that crises create opportunities to demonstrate God's love in practical and tangible ways.

Therefore, we invite churches, ministries, and Christian organizations to come together not only to meet physical needs, but also to share a message of hope, comfort, and restoration through the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We believe this is a time to be the hands and feet of Christ, serving those who are suffering, bringing aid, companionship, prayer, and the hope that only He can provide in times of distress. citeturn1search1

The Word of God reminds us:

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ." (Galatians 6:2)

And also:

"For I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in."(Matthew 25:35)

We sincerely thank you in advance for any assistance, collaboration, or support efforts you may provide on behalf of these affected family members. Your help will be an invaluable blessing to those who are now facing the loss of loved ones, the destruction of their homes, and the uncertainty of the future.

With gratitude and hope,

John Jorge Correa

On behalf of the Correa family and my relatives affected in Buenaventura, Colombia

Telephone: 678-410-2343





P.D. All funds received through this campaign will be withdrawn in the United States and sent directly to Colombia through Western Union to my deceased cousin’s surviving husband and son, as well as the other affected family members named in this appeal. No money will be kept by the organizer, John J. Correa, in the United States.

The entire amount of every donation will be used in Colombia to help the family rebuild their home, cover funeral expenses, support them through the sudden loss of income, and continue sharing the hope of the Gospel in their community.

The family had no insurance of any kind and is depending fully on humanitarian aid and the generosity of others during this time of deep need. Feel free to contact us by text message with any questions.



