Support Coach Paige — Help Him Get Through This Season

I’m asking for a little support for Coach Paige, our varsity baseball coach.

For those who may not know, Coach Paige is facing significant legal expenses from recent legal matters. The cost has created real financial strain, and because of that he will not be able to run a fall baseball season. He needs to take on additional work instead.





I know not everyone is in a position to help, and there is absolutely no pressure or judgment if you can’t. But if you are able and willing to contribute, any amount would be greatly appreciated and will go toward easing the financial burden so he can focus on what comes next.





If you know Coach Paige, you know he has shown up for our players year after year — on the field, in the dugout, and in the hard conversations that come with coaching young men. Right now he needs the community to show up for him.

I’m not here to argue the case, debate what happened, or ask anyone to take sides. I’m simply asking that if you know Coach Paige, respect the work he’s done with our kids, or believe in supporting someone through a difficult chapter, please consider contributing if you’re able.

No amount is too small. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this and keeping him in your thoughts or prayers is still a huge help.

Thank you to everyone who has already reached out, checked in, or offered support. It means more than you know.





please look out for our bake sales and other fundraisers which will be donated to this fund. Thank you!





-Baseball Parent



