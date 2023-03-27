Support Cassie Larson's Double Transplant Recovery

On August 31st, 2026, Cassie Larson underwent a 24 hour double organ transplant operation to receive a new liver and kidney. She remains in the ICU recovering and will be hospitalized for at least a month post operation.





Cassie was born with a significant metabolic defect, Methylmalonic Acidemia. She endured a severe initial presentation of this disease as an infant which left her with brain damage, mobility challenges, and chronic kidney disease; as well as taking away her ability to speak. She is autistic and intellectually disabled. Her body has constantly struggled with excess toxic metabolites in her system and she has had to live her life in chronic pain and frequent illnesses resulting in multiple hospitalizations over her 18 years.





In spite of all this, Cassie is a happy, vibrant, loving, and friendly girl with a zest for life and the most infectious laugh. She loves to make new friends and her personality can brighten anyone's day. This new liver and kidney will give her a new lease on life and will drastically increase her energy. Even now, a mere few days post transplant, her labs have greatly improved beyond what her baseline used to be.





We are asking for donations to help bless our family with financial support during this post-operation time as we help Cassie recover in the hospital and continuing as Cassie will be immune suppressed and unable to go out in the community for the first 3-6 months. We intend to use the funds to help replace lost wages, buy food, purchase special equipment for our home, and also provide educational toys and enrichment activities for Cassie while she is housebound.





We also appreciate all the prayers for our little girl's swift recovery. God is faithful and good and His mercies endure forever. Thank you for your support!





"Weeping may stay for the night, but joy comes in the morning." Psalm 30:6b