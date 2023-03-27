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Support Aubrey Head During Cancer Recovery

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Support Aubrey Head During Cancer Recovery

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Head

Support Aubrey Head During Cancer Recovery

About three weeks ago, Aubrey rushed to the hospital after experiencing significant abdominal pain. What began as an unexpected hospital visit quickly turned into a life-changing diagnosis.

Doctors discovered a mass in his colon that had caused significant damage, requiring major surgery. During the surgery, they removed the mass along with approximately 80% of his colon. They also discovered two spots on his liver, which were biopsied and confirmed to be cancerous. Thankfully, the surgery went very well, and the doctors were able to accomplish what they hoped to during the procedure. 🙏🏼 

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Aubrey is now home recovering from surgery and preparing for the next phase of treatment. His medical team is recommending chemotherapy in approximately a couple weeks to help ensure there are no remaining cancer cells.

This has all happened incredibly quickly and unexpectedly. Aubrey is currently on unpaid leave from work while he recovers, leaving him facing child support payments, medical expenses as well as everyday living expenses during a difficult and uncertain season.

We are asking friends, family, and anyone who feels led to help support Aubrey during his recovery. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden of medical care and help provide for daily living expenses while he is unable to work. If you aren’t able to give, sharing this fundraiser and continuing to pray for Aubrey would mean so much.

Thank you for loving and supporting Aubrey and his family through this unexpected journey. ❤️🙏🏼


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