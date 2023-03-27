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SUED FOR READING THE RECORDS

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJim O'Bier

SUED FOR READING THE RECORDS

Rachel Hale asked how public money was being spent. Now she’s defending a seven-figure lawsuit.

On August 28, 2026, a lawsuit was filed in the 4th Judicial District Court of Rusk County against Rachel Sawyer Hale.
The plaintiff, Bret Gardella, is the executive director of Henderson’s taxpayer-funded economic development corporation. He is seeking monetary relief in excess of $1 million from Rachel personally.
So what did Rachel do?
She talked.
She read public records. She asked questions. She made public posts and a video about what those records showed regarding a public entity and the spending of public money.
The lawsuit’s own exhibits include Rachel’s posts and video, and the petition acknowledges that she was working from open-records documents.
She asked questions citizens should be able to ask:
Where did the money go? Who approved it? What did taxpayers receive? And why shouldn’t the public be allowed to know?
And that’s what makes this bigger than Rachel.

Because if exercising your First Amendment right to speak about your government can result in a government employee suing you personally for more than $1 million, every one of us should be paying attention.

The First Amendment protects our right to speak. It protects our right to petition our government.
And Americans have the constitutional right to redress their government to question it, criticize it, demand answers and ask how their tax dollars are being spent.
Those rights don’t mean much if exercising them comes with a price tag so enormous that ordinary citizens become afraid to use them.
Today it is Rachel. Tomorrow it could be you.
Maybe you file an open-records request.
Maybe you speak at a city council meeting.
Maybe you question a government contract.
Maybe you post documents showing how your tax dollars are being spent.
Or maybe you simply ask a question someone in power doesn’t like.
If the consequence can be a million-dollar lawsuit against you personally, then lawfare isn’t some distant political talking point. It’s knocking on the doorstep of ordinary citizens.
And that should concern every Texan regardless of political party.
Rachel has retained counsel and intends to fight this case but the legal bills don’t wait for the judge.
There are attorneys to pay, filings and hearings to prepare for, evidence to organize, court costs and potentially appeals.
Rachel should not have to choose between defending her constitutional rights and being financially destroyed for exercising them.

OUR GOAL: $100,000

Every dollar raised will go toward attorney’s fees, court costs, and the work necessary to put the evidence before the court.
We’re asking because Rachel is a citizen.
A citizen who believed the public had a right to see public records and ask questions about public money.
A citizen who exercised her right to speak, to question her government, and to seek answers.
A citizen who is now facing a lawsuit seeking more than $1 million personally.

If you can donate, please donate and share.

$10 matters.
$25 matters.
$50 matters.
$100 matters.
If you can’t donate, please share this.
Because the impact of a lawsuit like this doesn’t have to be winning in court.
The impact can be silence.
Silence from the person being sued.
Silence from the next citizen who thinks, “Someone should ask about this.”
We cannot allow the cost of speaking up to become so high that citizens simply stop speaking.

Rachel is standing up and she shouldn’t have to stand alone.

Thank you, Rachel, for being willing to stand up and ask questions.
Thank you for reading the records.
Thank you for speaking when it would have been easier to stay quiet.
Please donate if you can. Please share even if you can’t.

Because if it can happen to Rachel, it can happen to any of us.



















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