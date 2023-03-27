Stop the harassment of Nolan Wells’ friends.

On Independence Day Weekend of 2026, lives were changed forever when a close group of friends lost their best friend, Nolan Wells. No family should have to survive the loss of a son, and no friend should have to carry grief while the world turns that grief into a target.

Instead of being allowed to mourn, what followed was a relentless online and offline campaign of accusations, harassment, intimidation, and defamation directed at Nolan’s friends and their families. After Nolan’s death, several individuals - including Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, Morgan Seymour, and others - were subjected to waves of threats and false allegations, including conduct that investigators and courts treat seriously.

Some of the people targeted were unable to even attend Nolan’s funeral. That alone says enough about what this campaign has done: it didn’t just harm reputations - it disrupted basic safety, relationships, and life itself.

What this fundraiser is responding to

Since the investigation began, Nolan’s friends cooperated with authorities and provided information and witnesses about their whereabouts and knowledge of events. In a system built on due process, evidence belongs with law enforcement and the courts - not with rumor, edited media, speculation, or online mobs.

But for many people in this case, truth hasn’t been the deciding factor. A steady stream of claims has been amplified publicly, and in the process, personal information has been circulated, harassment has escalated, and fear has become part of daily life. Reports of threats - including allegations involving serious threats in connection with court-related parties - have been raised through the appropriate channels, and targeted individuals have faced consequences that go far beyond “online disagreement.”

Why we’re raising money

This fund exists for one purpose: to help Nolan’s friends and families respond effectively and safely.

Our goal is two-fold:

Funds will support collecting and organizing records, timelines, and evidence so that harassment, threats, and misinformation can be addressed properly through reporting, platform processes, and legal channels. This work takes time, diligence, and privacy-protective handling. Funds will help cover legal strategy and representation related to wrongful claims, defamation, slander, and libel, as well as coordinated campaigns that cross the line into actionable conduct in any jurisdiction where relief is available.

If litigation becomes necessary, this fund will help cover costs tied to investigating claims, retaining counsel, preserving evidence, and seeking accountability where the law allows. This is about protecting due process and restoring the ability for grieving people to live their lives without being hunted online.

What this is - and isn’t

This fundraiser isn’t about silencing questions or banning respectful discussion. People can disagree and debate ideas. But there must be a boundary between opinion and harassment, between speculation and defamation, and between “commentary” and conduct that threatens safety and undermines the rule of law.

Right now, that boundary has been crossed - again and again.

Who we’re asking for

We know some people feel pressure to stay quiet. Supporting the truth can bring backlash. But silence doesn’t stop harassment - it only gives it time to grow.

If you believe in due process, accountability through the courts, and the idea that tragedies shouldn’t be exploited into chaos - please contribute.

Your donation helps shift this from internet punishment to rule-of-law accountability. And it helps Nolan’s friends and families take back control of what happens next.

Nolan deserved dignity. Not this.



