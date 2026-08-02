Stand with Traci in Her Fight Against Cancer

If you’ve ever met Traci, you know she’s the kind of person who spends her life showing up for others.





For years, she has dedicated herself to supporting students and families as an athletic coordinator and school administrator. Whether she was cheering kids on from the sidelines, organizing events, helping students through difficult days, or simply being someone people could count on, Traci has always put others first.





Now, it’s our turn to show up for her.





Traci has recently been diagnosed with Pleomorphic Dermal Sarcoma (PDS), a rare and aggressive form of cancer. While she focuses on surgery, treatment, and healing, the financial burden has become overwhelming. In just the first four weeks of her insurance year, she has already met her $3000 deductible and has accumulated more than $13,000 in medical expenses and treatment is still ongoing.





She is expected to be out of work for a couple of months, creating even more financial stress while she should be focused solely on her recovery.





Anyone who knows Traci knows she would never ask for help herself. She’s spent years giving her time, compassion, and energy to the children and families in our community. Today, we’re asking our community to give some of that love back.





Every donation large or small will help ease the burden of:





Medical bills and cancer treatments

Lost income while she’s unable to work

Travel and recovery expenses

Allowing her to focus on healing instead of financial worry





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Traci in your thoughts and prayers means just as much.





Let’s remind Traci that she isn’t facing this battle alone.





Thank you for surrounding her with the same kindness and generosity she has shown so many others.