Spinal Surgery Support for Jenna

Hi, I'm Kate, and I'm raising money to help my best friend friend Jenna with an upcoming and much-needed spinal surgery in Dallas, Texas.





Throughout her life, Jenna has been a devoted caregiver for her family, as well as many clients and animals over the years. Now she needs support and care from family and friends.





Earlier this year, it was discovered by an MRI that Jenna has 8-9 large perineural cysts in her sacrum (base of spine). Once these were discovered, Jenna requested MRI’s of her cervical and thoracic spine and found that there are 5 cysts in her thoracic spine and 2 in her cervical. Subsequently, Jenna has been diagnosed with Tarlov Cyst disease. This is a very rare disease that approximately 7% of the population has. Tarlov Cyst disease are fluid-filled sacs containing cerebro-spinal fluid that form on spinal nerve roots, most often at the base of the spine.





During her research, Jenna found that there are 5 surgeons in the country that specialize in Tarlov Cyst disease, with Dr. Frank Feingenbaum being arguably the best in the world. Feigenbaum Neurosurgery is located in Dallas, Texas. During her phone consult on July 15, 2026, Dr. Feigenbaum also diagnosed Jenna with Tethered Spinal cord syndrome, which means that her spinal cord ends at her L2 vertebrae.

Both of these conditions (Tarlov cyst disease and Tethered Spinal cord syndrome) are causing severe damage to the nerves in her spinal column, along with possible bone erosion due to the pressure of the perineural cysts.

Jenna has elected to undergo both of these surgeries with Dr. Feigenbaum at this time.





Currently Jenna is struggling to do anything that requires bending over, lifting, pushing or pulling. The symptoms that she has been experiencing for years have consisted of: chronic low back pain, hip pain, severe leg weakness, bladder and bowel issues, as well as multiple nerve issues that continue to pop up.





She once was cleaning other’s homes and caregiving to now needing the help herself. Jenna and her family have already started to make her home handicap accessible with more construction happening in the next couple of months.

Jenna will utilize FMLA with her employer. but will have limited leave as she has only been with her current employer for 17 months. She has had to pay 10% co-insurance along with her co-pay for all her MRI’s. The medical expenses are accumulating daily.





As Jenna has limited mobility, she will need a caregiver to join her in Dallas, TX; I have accepted that role of traveling caregiver!

We will need assistance in paying for the trip flying to Dallas and will be there for approximately 9-14 days until she is discharged to fly home. Jenna will be in the hospital 2-4 days where the first day she will lay flat. The second day after surgery she will be raised 15% and they will monitor for headaches and other concerns. Jenna will then be discharged to a hotel once she can take a few steps. Jenna will have very limited mobility for months. It takes up to two years for the nerves to wake up depending on how compressed they have been and for how long.





Jenna and her family are extremely thankful for any help during this time. Let's give back to a wonderful woman who has devoted so much of her life giving and caring for others! Together, we can make this stressful time about healing and recovery and not her having to stress and worry about how to financially afford the surgeries with additional time needed off from work to recover.





Jenna wants to remind you all; be your best advocate. If you know something is wrong, fight to find the right help that will figure out what the problem is. Very special Thank you to Hannah Prevost, NP at Corner Medical for digging deeper and listening with compassion.







