GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Spinal Surgery Support for Jenna

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byKate Roy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jenna Goguen

Spinal Surgery Support for Jenna

Hi, I'm Kate, and I'm raising money to help my best friend friend Jenna with an upcoming and much-needed spinal surgery in Dallas, Texas.


Throughout her life, Jenna has been a devoted caregiver for her family, as well as many clients and animals over the years. Now she needs support and care from family and friends.


Earlier this year, it was discovered by an MRI that Jenna has 8-9 large perineural cysts in her sacrum (base of spine). Once these were discovered, Jenna requested MRI’s of her cervical and thoracic spine and found that there are 5 cysts in her thoracic spine and 2 in her cervical. Subsequently, Jenna has been diagnosed with Tarlov Cyst disease. This is a very rare disease that approximately 7% of the population has. Tarlov Cyst disease are fluid-filled sacs containing cerebro-spinal fluid that form on spinal nerve roots, most often at the base of the spine. 


During her research, Jenna found that there are 5 surgeons in the country that specialize in Tarlov Cyst disease, with Dr. Frank Feingenbaum being arguably the best in the world. Feigenbaum Neurosurgery is located in Dallas, Texas. During her phone consult on July 15, 2026, Dr. Feigenbaum also diagnosed Jenna with Tethered Spinal cord syndrome, which means that her spinal cord ends at her L2 vertebrae.

Both of these conditions (Tarlov cyst disease and Tethered Spinal cord syndrome) are causing severe damage to the nerves in her spinal column, along with possible bone erosion due to the pressure of the perineural cysts. 

Jenna has elected to undergo both of these surgeries with Dr. Feigenbaum at this time.


Currently Jenna is struggling to do anything that requires bending over, lifting, pushing or pulling. The symptoms that she has been experiencing for years have consisted of: chronic low back pain, hip pain, severe leg weakness, bladder and bowel issues, as well as multiple nerve issues that continue to pop up. 


She once was cleaning other’s homes and caregiving to now needing the help herself. Jenna and her family have already started to make her home handicap accessible with more construction happening in the next couple of months. 

Jenna will utilize FMLA with her employer. but will have limited leave as she has only been with her current employer for 17 months. She has had to pay 10% co-insurance along with her co-pay for all her MRI’s. The medical expenses are accumulating daily.


As Jenna has limited mobility, she will need a caregiver to join her in Dallas, TX; I have accepted that role of traveling caregiver!

We will need assistance in paying for the trip flying to Dallas and will be there for approximately 9-14 days until she is discharged to fly home. Jenna will be in the hospital 2-4 days where the first day she will lay flat. The second day after surgery she will be raised 15% and they will monitor for headaches and other concerns. Jenna will then be discharged to a hotel once she can take a few steps. Jenna will have very limited mobility for months. It takes up to two years for the nerves to wake up depending on how compressed they have been and for how long.


Jenna and her family are extremely thankful for any help during this time. Let's give back to a wonderful woman who has devoted so much of her life giving and caring for others! Together, we can make this stressful time about healing and recovery and not her having to stress and worry about how to financially afford the surgeries with additional time needed off from work to recover. 


Jenna wants to remind you all; be your best advocate. If you know something is wrong, fight to find the right help that will figure out what the problem is. Very special Thank you to Hannah Prevost, NP at Corner Medical for digging deeper and listening with compassion. 



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $955 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,399 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $215 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,330 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $9,880 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve