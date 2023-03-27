Send Artists To The Nations

God is raising up a generation of artists who know that they are saved through GRACE, not their gifts. Who know that they can be missionaries in any “secular” space. And who seek their Father first, not the praise of the world.





The past few years, I've been working as a Christian Filmmaker, and I want to invite you into what God is doing in the arts and entertainment industry. I am helping build and run the first-ever Kingdom Creatives DTS, a school that will disciple young creatives in a biblical worldview.





After a 3-month lecture phase, there will be a 3-month outreach where I will be leading a group of students to do missions in the nations through art. We will be serving at an art academy in Florence, Italy, and using our creativity to empower the local churches and community. The travel will cost me $4,500. If you want to invest not only in what God is doing in my life, but in these students who I have no doubt will impact the arts in greater ways than I, please consider donating. As always, prayers are appreciated!



