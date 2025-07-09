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Refuge & Restoration - Save Our Children Q

Monthly Goal$100,000 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShelly Mullinax

Fundraiser funds will be received by Save Our Children Q, Corp

Refuge & Restoration - Save Our Children Q

🌟 **From Darkness to Light:**

Over the last 5 years, I have been blessed to meet countless people.  Each one had a story—a silent battle that most couldn't see but felt deep within their souls. These were survivors, heroes who emerged stronger from unimaginable trials, and they needed more than just love; they needed sanctuary.

This isn’t just about fundraising—it’s about opening hearts to stories we might never understand otherwise. Every dollar raised helps us build safe spaces where these resilient spirits can find solace away from the shadows that haunt them daily. It’s not just about rebuilding lives, but also restoring hope and dignity in every brick laid, every color chosen for the walls.

Imagine a place of laughter echoing through spacious halls, rides spinning high above under a sky lit with lanterns rather than fear or despair. This vision isn’t far-fetched; it’s attainable! But we can’t do this alone. Your support is crucial in turning dreams into reality.

Your donations go beyond money—they are your messages of hope, trust, and solidarity written across the skies on moonlit nights for our children to see. They give us courage every time someone pledges their hard-earned cash or shares our story because you believe too. Together we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those who’ve endured far more than most could bear yet show resilience beyond measure each day they rise again after being knocked down.

Let’s unite and create spaces where laughter replaces sorrow, safety swallows fear, and joy reclaims its rightful place amidst every heartbeat! Every voice counts; let your own be heard for those who have none left to give but their strength in silence. Let us collectively shout out against injustice with each donation received into our cause of making the world a safer haven for survivors like no other!

Are you ready to join me, and together bring light where there was once darkness? Every share counts too—so spread the word about this campaign that has touched hearts in ways we can’t even comprehend yet but are bound by compassion nonetheless. Let's make magic happen starting now - for them, because they matter! 💖

Remember to follow and support @SaveOurChildrenQ if you resonate with our mission of giving light where darkness once reigned supreme. Your engagement doesn’t just end here; it begins a lifelong promise to stand up against injustice wherever we find it—especially when children are involved. Thank you for believing in us, the survivors, and above all, yourselves!

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