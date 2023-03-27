Save Rural Flagler: Fight the Landfill

A proposed 610-acre Class I landfill, capable of receiving hundreds of tons of waste every day, has moved forward in rural Flagler County despite overwhelming public opposition.





This land is surrounded by farms, families, wells, wetlands, wildlife, and generations of people who call rural Flagler home.





Residents Allison Nobles and Faye Calfee have consulted an attorney regarding a procedural legal challenge. They were advised that the community may have a strong case, but taking that case into court requires legal fees.





We are asking our community to help us raise funds to cover the legal expenses and related filing costs necessary to evaluate and pursue this challenge. Your support would mean so much to those fighting to protect rural Flagler.





A Note About Donations & Transparency





We want to be completely transparent about how any donated funds will be used.





All donations collected will first and foremost be used toward legal fees associated with our efforts to challenge the proposed landfill and protect our community.





If funds remain after the legal fight is concluded, any remaining money that is available for return will be returned to the donors. Because of this, please make sure your donation is clearly labeled with your name and a way for us to contact you so that we have the ability to return unused funds.





If the community shows enough interest and we raise sufficient funds, we can also explore using funds to strengthen the legal effort through things such as qualified expert witnesses, professional evaluations, or other necessary assistance related to the case. Any decision to expand the use of funds beyond direct legal fees will be communicated clearly.





Our goal is not to raise more money than is necessary. Our goal is to make sure the community has the resources needed to give this fight the strongest possible chance.





Thank you to everyone who has offered to donate, help, share information, make connections, or simply stand with us. Every bit of support matters.