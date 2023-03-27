Save My Home

I just need a little help with my property taxes after having been blacklisted (by the JIDF) and unable to secure a job: https://x.com/SamBamBOOOOM/status/2051316469095395722





20 years of being a "bad G0y" (speaking truth to power) comes with very real consequences. Nevertheless, I am a man of simple needs and hate to even ask, but I don't want to lose the home I saved up all my life to purchase, so here I am.







