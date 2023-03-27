Sarah: an Unimaginable Road to Recovery

I am reaching out for help for my sister Rachelle and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah, from the Greater Sudbury area, as they face an unimaginable journey following a tragic car accident.





Two weeks ago, Sarah was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of her father, Cody.





While our family is mourning the loss of Cody, Sarah is still in the hospital fighting to recover from multiple serious injuries. At just eight years old, she is facing a long and difficult road ahead, physically as well as emotionally.





She will require ongoing medical care, rehabilitation and therapy as she works toward healing and regaining her strength.





Rachelle's world has been turned upside down. She is trying to be there for Sarah every step of the way while also grieving the sudden loss of Cody. She has had to delay a celebration of life because Sarah needs her mom with her.





They are also away from home and the support of their community in Val-Est, making an already overwhelming situation even more difficult.





As the weeks turn into months, the financial burden will continue to grow.





We are asking for help so that Rachelle can focus on what matters most right now — being Sarah's mom.

The money raised will help provide financial support for:

• Lost income while she is unable to work

• Accommodation, meals and other costs associated with being away from home

• Rehabilitation and therapy

• Transportation to ongoing medical appointments

• Medical and recovery-related necessities

• Household and everyday living expenses

• Unexpected expenses that may arise throughout Sarah's recovery





We don't yet know exactly what the next few months will bring. Sarah's recovery will take time, and there may be challenges ahead that we simply cannot anticipate right now.





What we do know is that Sarah needs her mom beside her.





Our family is doing everything we can to support them, but this is more than any one family should have to carry alone.





If you are able to donate, every contribution will help. If you aren't in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser can make an enormous difference.





Most importantly, please keep Sarah, Rachelle and our entire family in your thoughts as Sarah continues to heal and as we navigate the heartbreaking loss of Cody.





Thank you for standing with our family, for helping Rachelle be there for Sarah, and for giving them one less thing to worry about during this incredibly difficult time.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Our family