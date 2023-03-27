Repair and Restore Our Convent Home

We're raising money to repair our small convent in Preston, home to the religious Sisters who serve St. Joseph's Catholic Chapel in Harmony, Mn. The work includes new siding and roof repair on the back of the building.





These improvements will do more than beautify our convent, they'll address serious functional concerns. The new siding and roof work will stop basement pipes from freezing during harsh winters, insulate and protect a rotting rim joist from further deterioration, seal off access points for rodents, and eliminate the bitter winter drafts that drive up energy bills and affect the Sisters' health.





With your support, we can make these essential repairs and ensure it remains a safe, healthy home for the Sisters who serve here. Thank you for standing with us.