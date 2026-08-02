Rebuilding an urgent move towards safety

I'm a mother of three, and right now my family is facing a major transition. We are moving urgently so that I can establish a safe, secure, and stable home for my children and begin rebuilding our lives.





After experiencing domestic violence and walking through the trauma of childhood sexual abuse within our family, my priority is protecting my children and creating an environment where we can finally begin to heal.





This transition has come with many unexpected challenges. I'm currently a stay-at-home mother and am actively looking for work, but I'm also trying to rebuild without a driver's license, reliable transportation, or the financial resources needed to make this move on my own.





I'm liquidating our household belongings through an urgent moving sale because we need to raise funds for this transition. Your support would mean so much to my children and me as we take this step toward safety and stability.





Every dollar raised through this fundraiser will help us establish our new home and provide stability for my three children.

Funds will go toward necessities such as:

• Housing and move-in expenses

• Moving and transportation costs

• Basic household necessities

• Food and essential living expenses during this transition

• Transportation needs while I work toward employment

• Other immediate expenses involved in creating a safe and stable home

I am not asking for luxury or anything beyond what we need.

I am asking for a chance to give my children a safe place to heal and a stable foundation for our future.

❤️ IF YOU CAN HELP

If you are able to donate, please know that no amount is too small.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, church, or community would mean just as much.

And if all you can offer is prayer, please pray for my children and me as we take this next step.

We are doing everything we can to move forward, rebuild, and create a healthier future.

🙏 THANK YOU

Thank you to everyone who has prayed for us, encouraged us, helped us, purchased something from our moving sale, shared our story, or contributed financially.

Your kindness is helping us move from surviving toward safety, stability, healing, and a new beginning.

With gratitude,

A mother doing everything she can for her three children.



