Rebuilding After Home Explosion

I had put significant work into the property in Canton, Ohio, and closing was less than a month away. A sales contract had been signed. Given the imminent sale of the property, I had cancelled my home insurance policy.





On Thursday, July 30th, while I was in Buffalo helping a pastor friend move into a church facility, my real estate agent called with news that didn't make sense at first: My house had exploded. It was gone.





When I finally realized what had happened, I was shocked! No way this could have happened! But it did.





Two vandals had broken into the house, hoping to steal the copper in the natural gas line. One of them lit a cigarette, and then BOOM!





Several houses around mine were also destroyed. The blast was so severe, in fact, that it could be heard several miles away. The incident was on the national news.





I'm raising funds to help me rebuild and move forward after this devastation. Your support would mean so much as I navigate what comes next.





Can I say "Thank you" in advance? Your giving will make a huge difference!