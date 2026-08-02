Reach One More Neighborhood with the Gospel

What if your gift could help us reach one more neighborhood in Kosovo with the message of Jesus this Christmas?

This Christmas, CEF Kosovo wants to organize Christmas Party Clubs in a new neighborhood where children may never have had the opportunity to hear the Gospel.

Through a Christmas Party Club, children can hear the true story of Christmas, learn about Jesus, sing songs, play games, hear Bible teaching, and experience the love of God in a safe and welcoming environment.

Our goal is simple:

Reach one more neighborhood.

Reach more children.

Share the Gospel.

We are raising €1,000 to help make this possible. The funds will help cover the practical costs of organizing Christmas Party Clubs, including materials, transportation, children’s resources, activities, and other outreach expenses.

But this isn’t just about a Christmas event.

It’s about opening a door to a community.

When we enter a new neighborhood, we have an opportunity to build relationships with children and families and potentially continue reaching them beyond Christmas.

Your gift can help us take the Gospel one neighborhood further.





“Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.” — Matthew 19:14*



