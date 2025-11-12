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Randy Beridon Family Support

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$150 USD

Fundraiser created byKaty Kauffman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Randy Beridon

Randy Beridon Family Support

Many people have been asking how they can help out the Beridon family, so here is a tangible way we can shower Randy and Denise and their three daughters with love and much needed assistance. But first: some background.


Earlier this spring, Randy Beridon saw a doctor for a persistent cough he’d had for several months. He was then sent to Mayo Clinic, and short version, he was diagnosed with both Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) and stage 3 lung cancer. After six weeks of radiation, Randy was able to come home, but he has been on oxygen ever since. In addition, he has had to use a wheel chair because walking makes him cough.


The coughing has gotten so extreme that it has broken several ribs, and the scarring in Randy’s lungs has worsened. He has been in and out of Lutheran Hospital several times for extended stays to receive steroids and high levels of oxygen to help alleviate the symptoms and allow him to breathe more comfortably.


Currently, Randy can’t have visitors because he can’t talk without a severe bout of coughing. Initially, the Beridons were fine financially, but the length of the illness, treatments, and family circumstances have taken their toll. People have been wanting to help, but we have been limited by the Beridons’ inability to have people in their home due to Randy’s condition. So in addition to our prayer support, here is a way we can assist tangibly. Friends of the Beridons have set up this GiveSendGo for contributions to help support them financially. Our goal is to raise $50,000 to help the family during this difficult time.

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