Purchase Emergency Homeless Shelter

Shelton Washington's only homeless shelter is for sale by the building owners.

In order to continue to provide the help and needed services to Shelton’s most vulnerable population, we need to raise enough funds to purchase the current shelter building or a suitable replacement.

The current location provides meals, showers, clothing, medical attention, case management and cold weather overnight shelter.

In the event that the building is sold for any other purpose, ALL of these services would cease to exist until an alternate location is acquired.

Please help us continue to provide this needed location for supporting those in need.

Through the years, this location has housed MANY individuals and has also helped many individuals find permanent housing and also end addiction cycles.

Thank you for whatever support you can offer.

ShelterWorks

Shelton’s homeless service provider

For more information, contact ShelterWorks at: shelterworks4hope@gmail.com