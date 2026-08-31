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Prayers and Support for Brandon

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmy Wicker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Vanessa Marshall

Prayers and Support for Brandon

On August 31, 2026, our family’s world changed in an instant.


Brandon, 35, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in New Baltimore, Michigan. According to the New Baltimore Police Department, Brandon was traveling northbound on County Line Road when his motorcycle was struck by a passenger vehicle. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.


Brandon has already endured the devastating loss of his foot as a result of the accident. He is now scheduled to undergo surgery today to remove his leg from the knee down. This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for Brandon and everyone who loves him.

Brandon's road to recovery is just beginning, and we don't yet know how long he will remain hospitalized, how extensive his rehabilitation will be, or what the total financial impact of this accident will be.


Adding to the financial uncertainty, Brandon recently started a new job and does not currently have medical insurance. With his hospitalization, surgery, rehabilitation, and an extended period when he may be unable to work, the financial burden on this young family could be significant.


Brandon and his wife, Vanessa, are the parents of two very young children — a son born in November 2024 and a daughter who was born in August 2026, just weeks ago. Vanessa is currently on maternity leave with their newborn daughter. Instead of being able to enjoy these precious first weeks with their new baby, she is now facing the unimaginable challenge of supporting her husband through a life-changing injury while caring for their two young children.


There are still so many unanswered questions about what the days, weeks, and months ahead will bring. We simply don't know yet what all of their needs will be, but we want to help give Brandon, Vanessa, and their children some financial breathing room while they navigate this difficult journey.


We are asking for your help as Brandon and Vanessa face the days ahead.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help provide support as Brandon receives medical treatment and begins his rehabilitation. These funds will help with the expenses that arise during this difficult time, including medical and rehabilitation costs, household expenses, and other needs as they become known.


Most importantly, we are asking for your prayers. Please pray for Brandon today as he undergoes surgery — for a successful procedure, healing, strength, comfort, and recovery. Please pray for Vanessa as she cares for her husband and their babies, and for the entire family as they navigate the uncertainty ahead.


We know that God is with them through this difficult time, and we are trusting Him to provide strength, comfort, and hope each step of the way.


“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1


Thank you for standing with Brandon, Vanessa, and their family. Every prayer, donation, and share means more than you know. ❤️🙏

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