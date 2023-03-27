Pray for Collin

Collin Voss is my nephew. He was involved in a dirt bike accident on August 22, 2026. He was life lined to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He shattered his Tibia and Fibula and broke his ankle. He has undergone multiple surgeries just to stabilize him and his injuries. He is currently at home. He is unable to do anything on his own, he cannot put any weight on his leg. He will go back to Methodist on Friday September 11 to have another surgery, hopefully they will be able to fix the bones with this surgery. He cannot work and currently has no insurance, which his mom is working on right now. His mom, Julie Voss, is a teacher at Brownstown, IN. She has had to be off to take care of him, and take him back and forth to Methodist every 3 days for appointments. Gas is ridiculous and it is adding up and becoming very expensive. I am setting this up to help take some of the burden off for them. I am also asking for prayers for him and all of his doctors and surgeons that they will be able to fix everything and that he will have complete healing.