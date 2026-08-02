A Path Forward For Clint Through Prayer and Giving

A serious car accident changed Clint's life in an instant and he needs our help.





Life does not always go as expected. A few weeks ago, our friend Clint Morse was involved in a serious car accident that was no fault of his own. What was once normal day to day life, is now filled with medical appointments, recovery, uncertainty, and financial challenges that no one plans for.





We are believing and praying that Clint will be healed and fully restored. Ultimately, how that unfolds is in God’s hands. But in the meantime, there are two things we can do:





First and foremost, PRAY.

Pray for healing, strength, wisdom, peace, provision and complete restoration for Clint, Jacqueline and his family. Pray for his doctors and everyone involved in his care.





Second, HELP.

Help meet the family’s immediate and ongoing financial needs as they walk through this difficult season. Medical expenses, everyday living expenses, and the ongoing costs of recovery add up, and insurance will not cover everything.





Many of you know Clint and know the kind of person he is. Over the years, he has quietly and consistently been there for so many people. He is the person who is quick to step in when a friend, or even a stranger, is in need. He gives his time, his resources, and his heart without expecting anything in return.





If you have been one of Clint's clients, you also know the way he has been there for you. His support for you and so many others has never simply been about an hourly rate or what someone could afford. He has often given his time based on what he felt the Lord was asking him to give. He has never been one to turn someone away simply because they couldn't afford his services. When there was a need and the Lord connected him to it, Clint showed up.





He has lived out the belief that we should, pray first and give what the Lord lays on our hearts.





Now Clint is the one that needs our help. Today, we have the opportunity to do that for him. Every gift, no matter the size, can make a difference as they navigate the immediate and ongoing expenses that come with this unexpected journey.





Let's surround Clint and his family with the same love, generosity, and support that he has so freely given to others for so many years.





Please pray. Please share. And if the Lord leads you, please give.





Thank you for standing with Clint and his family during this difficult season.



