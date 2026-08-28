Please help this family in need!!!

Hello family and friends, I hope this message finds you well.

Today, I want to tell you about Mercedes, my longtime friend, who is going through a very tough time. She's a loving single mom of three kids (and one grandchild). Since she was 16, Mercedes has faced many challenges. She grew up in a difficult environment surrounded by drugs, homelessness, and poverty. Even when life kept throwing challenges at her, she kept going with a strong spirit. But now, she needs our help more than ever as she battles significant health issues, such as lupus and the after-effects of strokes. A recent mass on her brain was recently discovered and needs to be biopsied. All of this has made it hard for her to work and pay bills. The medical bills are piling up and she is at risk of becoming homeless again and losing the home she has (finally) secured for children to keep them off the streets.

While Mercedes bravely fights her daily battles, we can be the hands and feet of Jesus to support her family during this difficult time. She truly needs to know she’s not alone. With your generosity and kind hearts, we can make a big difference. Together, let’s help her by taking the following actions:

DONATE from the GiveSendGo options: You can donate money or gift cards to help Mercedes cover her daily expenses. SHARE this GiveSendGo to family and friends: Help us reach more caring individuals who might want to assist. FOLLOW for updates to stay informed: Keep up with Mercedes’ journey and see how your help is making a difference.



