Please help my Brother and Niece

Hello, my name is Jennifer.

I come before all of you to ask for help concerning my brother Ian, Ian’s daughter Charlie, my mother, and myself.

Since separating from Charlie’s mom, Ian has unfortunately been forced to go to court in order to be granted time with Charlie.

For nearly two years my family was separated from Charlie, between 2021-2023. Ian has done everything in his power to get more parenting time with his daughter through the court system, but it's been a tough battle for all of us. The court process has been extremely challenging and stressful, and unfortunately Ian and Charlie’s mom have not seen eye to eye on what the best outcome for Charlie would be. This has sometimes resulted in long stretches where we have not been able to see Charlie at all.

Ian adores his daughter. He is a good father who is trying his best to see his daughter grow up happy, loved, and protected. I love my niece with all my heart and I want to see her grow up to be a wonderful adult someday. Our mom loves being her Oma. Charlie is her Sunshine. As events have unfolded, we believe that the best situation for Charlie would be for Ian to have full custody over her.

But the courts are not cheap. Lawyers and taking days off from work for court dates cost so much money. Money we don't have. Ian has been taking out large loans just to see his daughter from time to time, but he still needs additional funds for the ongoing court proceedings. I don't want to see my brother spend the rest of his life in debt just to give his daughter a loving home with her dad. That is why I am opening this Give Send Go.

If you can help pay for the lawyers' fees we would forever be grateful. All proceeds will go to paying my brother's lawyers, and if there are any remaining proceeds afterward they will go to paying off the previous loans.

With gratitude,

Jennifer.



