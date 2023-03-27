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Patricia Journey to a Healthy Heart

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPatricia Jacobs

Patricia Journey to a Healthy Heart


Hi everyone,

I am reaching out to my community for support as I prepare to undergo open-heart surgery. I was recently diagnosed with a congenital heart defect—a birth defect that requires surgeons to go in and repair a valve in my heart. While the good days have felt far between lately, this surgery is the definitive fix I need to finally get my health and my life back.

Because this is a major procedure, the medical timeline is strict: I will be spending one week in the hospital followed by a critical 30-day recovery period at home.

As many of you know, I am currently unemployed and navigating this without health insurance. Facing this kind of recovery with no income coming in is my biggest hurdle right now. I want to be clear: this isn't a sob story. It is a straight-forward look at a temporary challenge, and I am focused entirely on getting strong, healing, and getting back on my feet.

My goal of $6,000 will go directly toward my immediate survival and recovery needs over the next several weeks, including:

  1. Post-hospital living expenses (rent, utilities, and groceries while I cannot look for work)
  2. Essential post-op medications and follow-up care
  3. Hospital discharge fees and immediate medical costs

If you are able to contribute, any amount will directly ease the financial stress so I can focus entirely on breathing easier and letting my heart heal. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this link with your network means just as much to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, thoughts, and support.

With gratitude,

Patricia(Pj)


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