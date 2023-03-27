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Partner with JD in Sharing the Gospel

Monthly GoalR 25,000 ZAR
Total RaisedR 0 ZAR
Raised this monthR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byDiane Labotski

Fundraiser funds will be received by Diane Alexandra Labotski

Partner with JD in Sharing the Gospel

If you know JD, you know that he has a heart for sharing the hope of Jesus Christ and reaching people with the truth of the Gospel.


Through personal evangelism and outreach, he purchases and distributes Bibles and Christian discipleship resources, travels wherever opportunities arise, and occasionally helps meet practical needs through food outreaches. We cannot carry the costs of this work alone, and we are prayerfully asking others to partner with him.


You can see and follow JD’s ministry on TikTok:

Tombs Empty Bro — @tombsemptybro

https://www.tiktok.com/@tombsemptybro


There he shares Gospel content, engages with people about the Christian faith, and hosts live discussions. Following his account, joining and sharing his live broadcasts, and helping his content reach others are all meaningful ways to support the work.


Our monthly goal will help provide Bibles and ministry resources, as well as contribute towards travel and the practical costs of continuing to reach people with the Gospel.


Every gift, no matter how small, makes a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and help in sharing this campaign are equally precious to us.


Please pray for open hearts, for God’s provision and guidance, and for JD to serve with wisdom, courage, and faithfulness.


What's ahead: JD has an opportunity to join a ministry trip to Zimbabwe this October. He needs to raise funds towards the cost of the trip. If you feel led to help him take part in this outreach, any contribution towards this immediate need would be deeply appreciated. Please also pray for God’s provision, safe travels, and fruitful opportunities to share the Gospel.


For transparency, funds will be received by JD’s wife, Diane, and used on his behalf for the ministry needs described above.


Thank you for standing with us as we seek to make Christ known!

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