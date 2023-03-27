Partner with AGOH Worship for Revival

About AGOH Worship

AGOH stands for “After God’s Own Heart,” inspired by Acts 13:22.

AGOH Worship is a multi-ethnic worship and prayer ministry based in Vancouver, Canada. We are a community of believers from different backgrounds who share one desire: to seek God’s heart through worship and prayer and to see revival in our city and beyond.

Throughout history, revival has been marked by repentance, holiness, passionate worship, persistent prayer, and believers gathering together in unity. We believe God is still calling His people to seek His presence, pray for awakening, and boldly proclaim the Gospel.

Our vision is to cultivate a House of Worship and Prayer where people can come together across cultures, denominations, and generations to worship Jesus, pray for our city and the nations, and pursue the Great Commission.

AGOH Worship gathers for worship and prayer and also takes worship beyond the walls of the church through street worship and outreach in the Vancouver area. Our heart is not simply to perform music, but to create spaces where people can encounter God, hear the Gospel, receive prayer, and experience the love of Jesus.

Why We Are Fundraising

As AGOH Worship continues to grow, we are raising support to help make our worship, prayer, and outreach ministry sustainable and accessible.

Your support will help us with expenses such as worship and sound equipment, ministry and outreach materials, venue and operational costs, street ministry, media and online ministry, and other expenses directly related to carrying out the mission of AGOH Worship.

Every contribution, large or small, helps us continue creating opportunities for worship, prayer, evangelism, and unity among believers.

More than financial support, we ask you to stand with us in prayer. Pray that God would awaken hearts, strengthen His Church, bring people to Jesus, and pour out His Spirit upon Vancouver and the nations.

Our prayer is simple:

Jesus would be glorified.

His people would seek His face.

The Gospel would be proclaimed.

And revival would come.

Thank you for praying, giving, and partnering with AGOH Worship as we pursue God’s heart and the Great Commission.

“After God’s Own Heart” — Acts 13:22

AGOH Worship

Worship • Prayer • Revival • Great Commission