Need rescue to avoid financial collapse

looking for 1000 $20 donations





Business wise, One Family Urban Gardens, and I personally are facing financial collapse, failing to recover from my wife's lost battle with cancer. As I often depended on business credit to get by, the interest payments are unsustainable. The job market has been difficult, and I am facing vehicle repair and maintenance issues.

1000 $20 dollar donations would save this business, generally selling microgreens, and lift my finances to pay accumulating debt. I know it will take some networking but I would appreciate the extra effort you, my friends, family, business associates and strangers are taking on.

Thank you in advance. Thank you for simple taking the time to consider.