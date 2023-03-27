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My Cubby

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byPatty Britton

My Cubby

Saving Cubby: Fighting Back from 20+ Seizures & The Dangers of a Convenia Injection Adverse Reaction


Our StoryBorn under my porch 8 years ago, Cubby has been a part of my soul since his very first breath. He was always a timid "scaredy cat," but with patience, he became a cherished lap cat. Fifty days ago, Cubby’s world shattered when he suffered a catastrophic cluster of over 20 severe seizures in a single day, followed by a severe adverse reaction to a long-acting Convenia injection.The trauma left him entirely blind, immobile, and unable to stand or eat. The veterinary outlook was bleak, but Cubby is a fighter—and I refused to give up on him.The Journey: 24/7 Nursing CareAs a nurse, I brought my clinical training home to act as Cubby's private ICU team. For weeks, I manually turned his fragile body every 2 hours and performed physical therapy on his stiff limbs. Because he lost his eyesight and suffered from severe leg weakness from his life-saving Phenobarbital medication, I built him a dark, quiet sensory sanctuary. I now hand-feed him a specialized high-fluid pâté slurry four times a day, tilting his plate so he can lap up his calories safely.The Miracles: Cubby is Waking Up!Today, on Day 50, Cubby is defying the odds. After weeks of silent, defensive fear, his true personality is breaking through the fog. Just days ago, he greeted me with his classic meow for the first time in nearly seven weeks. He is now filling his room with his sweet "ah ah ah" chitchat, and he just managed to eat three full tins of food without splattering a single drop. While he remains blind to stationary objects, he is successfully tracking moving shadows and mapping my voice.Why We Need Your HelpWe are 15 days away from Tuesday, September 22nd—the crucial 65-day mark when the injection will finally clear his system. Once his body is clean, we face the next major medical phase: working with his vet to safely taper his anti-seizure medication, evaluate his permanent baseline, and fund the comprehensive veterinary checkups he desperately needs.The costs of his specialized medical diet, prescription medications, and upcoming veterinary evaluations are mounting rapidly. Cubby survived the storm—now, I want to give him the future he earned. Every single dollar raised goes directly to Cubby’s specialized medical care. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers, shares, and generosity.

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