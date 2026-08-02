Help Keep Meals on Wheels of Terre Haute Open

Seniors rely on us and We rely on you. Your support helps ensure that homebound seniors struggling with hunger and isolation get the attention and care they need. For that, we are deeply grateful.





We need your support to continue serving the people in Terre Haute who depend on us daily.





Our mission is simple, to extend a person's independent life style by providing nutritious meals and a wellness check from a dedicated group of volunteers. Our clients can be anyone who is temporarily or permanently in need of meal services.





With just two dedicated kitchen professionals and 35 volunteer drivers, we prepare approximately 2500 meals a month. With the increase in food and utility costs combined with a sharp drop in donations, we are struggling to keep the service alive in the Terre Haute area.





We desperately need your donations to keep providing this service in Terre Haute. Please consider helping us with a small donation. Any amount is greatly appreciated.





Thank you for standing with Meals on Wheels of Terre Haute.