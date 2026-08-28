Mom’s Fight Against Very Rare & Aggressive Cancer

On September 2, 2025, our mom’s (Linda Maddox) life changed when she was diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive cancer. We want people to understand just how difficult this journey has been. After trying for the past year to handle everything on their own, Mom and Dad have reached a point where they need some help.





Mom and Dad have been together for most of their lives. They were high school sweethearts and were married on October 11, 1975. Nearly 51 years later, they have built a beautiful family together—one son, one daughter, one son-in-law, two granddaughters, two grandsons, and one granddaughter-in-law.





Now, our family is asking for help as Mom faces the fight of her life.





Since her diagnosis, Mom has endured immunotherapy, but unfortunately, the treatment did not work. Her doctors are now trying a different treatment in hopes of finding something that will help stop or slow this cancer.





Through every single step, Dad has been right there beside her. He has been there for appointments, treatments, emergency room visits, hospital stays, difficult days, and everything in between. After nearly 51 years of marriage, he continues to stand by her side and face this fight with her.





Cancer has brought not only an emotional and physical toll, but a tremendous financial one as well.





Medications, treatments, tests, emergency room visits, hospital stays, and other cancer-related expenses have continued to add up. Even with insurance, the out-of-pocket costs have become significant.





Mom has also been unable to work as she normally would, resulting in lost income at the same time these expenses continue to grow. There is unfortunately no clear end in sight. We don’t know how long treatment will continue, what the next treatment will bring, or what additional medical expenses may come.





That’s why we are asking for help.





Our goal is to take some of the financial burden off Mom and Dad so they can concentrate on what truly matters—Mom getting the treatment and care she needs and having more time together as a family.





Funds raised will help with medical bills, medications, treatment-related expenses, ER and hospital costs, transportation, household expenses, and other necessities while Mom is unable to work.





We know that not everyone is in a position to donate, and we completely understand. If you can’t give financially, sharing this fundraiser, praying for Mom, or simply keeping our family in your thoughts means more than you know.





If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every dollar will help relieve some of the financial pressure our parents are facing during this incredibly difficult time.





Thank you to everyone who has already supported them, checked on them, prayed for them, or simply taken the time to read this.





For nearly 51 years, Mom and Dad have faced life together. They started as high school sweethearts, built a family, raised their children, welcomed grandchildren and a granddaughter-in-law, and have spent a lifetime loving and supporting one another.





Now, our family wants to surround them with that same love and support.





We don’t know what the road ahead will look like, but we do know one thing: Mom and Dad will continue facing it together, one day at a time.



