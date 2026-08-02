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Ministry of Moisey and Anastasia

Goal€1,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byMoissey Mansurov

Ministry of Moisey and Anastasia

We are a young family dedicated to serving children in Kazakhstan. Our main aim is to show children God’s love through care and fellowship, and to create opportunities for them to hear about Him.


We would like to share what we do in our country; in short, we organise and run children’s playgrounds and various events for children in southern Kazakhstan (the Turkestan region). This helps us to meet new children, build trusting relationships with their parents and gradually open up opportunities for further interaction.


We also devote time to visiting children’s homes. We are currently in the process of building trusting relationships with the children and staff at these centres. We try to interact with the children, spend time together, and show them attention and care. Our hope is that, over time, we will build strong, trusting relationships that will allow us to speak more freely with the children about God’s love.


We would like to share some of the joyful moments we experienced in our ministry this summer.


We ran a residential children’s camp attended by 78 children, helped organise three week-long camps in southern Kazakhstan (attended by over 220 children), and set up three children’s playgrounds, which were visited by 160 children.

We are currently working on a publishing book that will contain 170 stories for children in the Kazakh language (Sister Farida’s project). This project will help to create accessible materials for children in their native language and expand opportunities for evangelism through digital and printed resources.


We thank God for these new opportunities. We are already seeing results in the form of new connections, the building of trusting relationships with children, and the chance to return to them. For us, every such connection is an opportunity to continue our ministry and a step towards enabling children to come to know God personally.


If God places a desire in your heart to support us, we would be very grateful and delighted. These funds will be used to support our ministry in cities such as Shymkent, Turkestan and several villages. These funds will go towards ministry supplies (for crafts) and equipment for games with children, small prizes for children and related expenses.



We have a lot to tell you and would love to share more with you, so please feel free to contact us directly with any questions or suggestions via email at neccobasu@gmail.com or via Telegram at @neccobasu


Thank you!

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