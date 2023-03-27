Medical test

I have had to reschedule my neuropsych test, for early onset dementia, 3 times due to not having the money. I need 786.36 to meet my out of pocket before my insurance will cover it. Last month we just couldn't come up with it. This month we lost $100 on my husbands insurance and my meds went up again. Not only have i had to reschedule this test, I have also had to reschedule appointments with my neurologist and my cardiologist. We dont get any government help. We live off his SSDI and my LTD from metlife. No EBT, no SSI, no assistance at all. If you can pls donate to help me be able to either get to one of my appointments or get this test done, I would greatly appreciate it.