Medical Fundraiser for Nancy

Nancy Tucker Hall Bowman, a Milton Stateline Elementary classmate and WWVA class of 1976 graduate, needs knee surgery. Financial concerns weigh on her, and this is a way to relieve some of those concerns.

Nancy has been a dedicated employee at Haggen's Supermarket in Stanwood, WA for the past 20 years, where she manages the non-produce section. Her knee pain greatly diminishes her quality of life, and she deserves to move forward with her surgery without the added stress of co-payment worries. She has spent her adult life caretaking others, this is her time.

We're aiming to complete this fundraiser by WWVA's alumni weekend on October 17, 2026. Thank you for helping Nancy get the care she needs.

BTW, Nancy has not asked for any financial assistance and is unaware of this GiveSendGo campaign on her behalf. Because she views other people who are in worse circumstances as being more deserving, a quiet effort like this is necessary. What is given will truly surprise her at the reunion.