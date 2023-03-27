Medical emergency

My Wife and I took our daughter to be seen by a doctor this past weekend and she was tested for the flu and strep. The results came back negative and we were told that it was probably something going around. The next couple of days she seemed to get a little better, but then she began to have an extreme thirst that she couldn’t seem to quench. She would drink something and be thirsty again a few minutes after drinking it. She was so tired couldn’t sleep and didn’t have much of an appetite. Today after going through a few hospitals we were sent to a children’s hospital about 2 hours from where we live. She is doing ok but we found out that she has type 1 diabetes and her sugar was really high. I will be staying with her for at least 4 days at the hospital before we can come home but maybe longer. My wife is currently driving home with our Son tonight and back here tomorrow because with both of us taking the next few days off from work money is tight and a hotel seems out of reach. Any and all help is greatly appreciated and we thank you in advance. I will praise God through it all!



