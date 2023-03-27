Medical Care for Baby Daniel

After many miscarriages, Brittany and Kevin McCaffrey are overjoyed to be expecting a baby boy, Daniel, in December. At the 20-week ultrasound doctors saw that Daniel was displaying markers of genetic issues and since arriving in Florida they've diagnosed severe restricted growth that is causing his growth percentile to drop, and his medical needs are increasing. They're doing weekly scans to monitor his development and anticipating an early delivery and extended NICU stay.





Kevin lost his job at the beginning of the summer and their savings were rapidly depleted as they lived without an income and they relocated across the country for a new job opportunity. Kevin recently started working at a newly opened Chesterton Academy in Vero Beach, which doesn't yet offer insurance. This means all of Brittany and Daniel's medical appointments, tests, and care are out-of-pocket expenses and payment is due at time of service. Brittany and Kevin have recently moved to Florida for this new opportunity, and because of the earlier job loss and move their savings are stretched too thin as they prepare for Daniel's arrival and navigate his medical journey.





They are asking first and foremost for prayers, for Daniel's safety, health, and growth, and for Brittany, Kevin, and their other children to find comfort and peace during this time. They are deeply in love with this precious child and grateful for support.





Financially, there is significant need as medical appointments and care continue. Your donations will help cover the medical bills and expenses as they care for Daniel and prepare for his birth. Please, prayerfully consider what you can do to support this beautiful family, to help lighten their load and support them spiritually, emotionally, and financially during this time of suffering.



