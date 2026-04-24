Make Front Steps Safe Again

We have our front steps that badly need to be replaced. Right now my oldest son is still in the process of recovering from his mold illness and medical costs are high. Last month our energy bill was the highest we've ever had and we are still paying on the mold remediation bill. If you or someone you know would be interested in helping us restore these steps to make them safe again we would be most grateful 😇. I will have masses said for all who contribute.May God reward you ❤️.