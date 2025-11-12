Living Proof Albany Crusade-Altamont Fairgrounds

Mario Murillo is bringing his 5000 capacity tent to the Capital District at the Altamont Fairgrounds September 13th-16th. We are expecting and declaring a move of God like never before in our area in the mighty name of Jesus. Revival Road & Serenity Shores Church is bringing a team of disciples to labor for kingdom of God for the duration of the crusade. We will be on the front lines as ambassadors of the most high carrying out the Fathers business. We invite you to join us in-person & in spirit by lifting us up in prayer, sharing this event online or sowing into our fundraiser. Any money raised will go towards the RV parking cost for our ministry bus & meals for our team while we are hunkered down for a total of 5 days.

Over the past 4 years Revival Road Ministry & Serenity Shores Church has ministered the gospel of Jesus Christ in over 19 States along the Eastern seaboard, led over 700 souls to eternal salvation, baptized dozens of believers, been used for numerous supernatural laying of hands healings, and stood in the gap with intercessory prayer for 1,000s for the Kingdom and the Glory of God all praises be to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.





*EVERY DONATION OF $20 OR MORE FOR THIS CRUSADE WILL GET A FREE LIMITED EDITION “I MET JESUS IN THE 518” T-SHIRT.