Little Steps Therapy for Avery

Meet Avery — our bright, determined little girl who entered the world 10 weeks early and spent her first 6 weeks in the NICU. An MRI shortly after birth showed a brain bleed, which later came with a diagnosis of cerebral palsy. Since coming home she has been followed by a team of specialists and therapists, and we work hard to give her the very best care possible through physical therapy, occupational therapy, and aquatic therapy. We also aim to attend multiple intensive therapy clinics each year so she can keep making progress and exploring the world in her own amazing way.

Your kindness helps us continue this journey. Every donation goes directly toward Avery’s care and therapies.

Thank you for being part of Avery’s story. 💛



