GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Equip Christians to Share the Gospel

Monthly Goal$804 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byArthur Whittington

Fundraiser funds will be received by Limelight Ministries

Help Equip Christians to Share the Gospel

Not long ago, I found myself struggling with sharing my faith when it should have come naturally. I knew the gospel and I believed it, but when I had the opportunity to share it with someone else, I stumbled—I just didn’t feel comfortable.


Then, as I searched for ways to make sharing the gospel easier, I realized I wasn't alone. Many Christians deal with the same struggle—they love Jesus and want to share their faith, but it’s uncomfortable. That realization became my calling.


My name is Arthur Whittington, and Limelight Ministries was born out of that struggle and out of my conviction that everyday believers can be equipped and inspired to share the gospel confidently and comfortably.


At Limelight Ministries, we imagine a world of loving Christians who wake up every single morning ready to share the Gospel, make disciples, and contribute to the growth of God’s church.


For me, the joy is finding all the ways I can help equip and inspire Christians to realize that vision, and I’m devoted to doing just that. I want more people to hear the life-changing message of Jesus Christ.


Your Monthly Contribution

We ask that you contribute just $7 per month to help us reach our goal of $804 per month.


When you give monthly, you become part of the team behind everything Limelight Ministries does:

  1. You help maintain and grow LimelightMinistries.com as a resource for Christians who want practical, comfortable tools for sharing the gospel.
  2. You support the publication and distribution of the Simply Making Disciples book series, designed to walk believers through each step of making disciples as Jesus commands.
  3. You help with the development of tools that help Christians have comfortable conversations about their faith.
  4. And you fund future projects as the ministry grows and God opens new doors.


Seven dollars a month. That's all. But multiplied across a community of committed monthly partners, it sustains a mission that reaches Christians who are ready to share their faith but need just a little encouragement and someone to show them how.


Why Recurring Giving Changes Everything

One-time gifts are a wonderful blessing, but monthly gifts sustain us. When you commit to $7 per month, you give Limelight Ministries the stability to plan, create, and serve consistently—not just in good months, but every month. You become less like a contributor and more like a ministry partner.


Our work isn't about high-visibility programs or big events. It's about the simple, quiet moments when a believer finally feels ready to have a conversation, connect with their neighbor, and share God’s story.


Will You Join Us?

If you want to share the gospel more often but feel uncomfortable doing it, you understand exactly why this ministry exists. And if you’ve found helpful tools and supportive fellowship through Limelight Ministries, you know our work is worth sustaining.


We ask that you become a monthly partner today. For just a couple of dollars a week, you can help equip Christians to make disciples and reach others with the life-changing message of Jesus Christ. Click Give and contribute what you can.


Thank You

As a thank you for taking the time to explore this campaign—whether you contribute or not—please visit www.LimelightMinistries.com/campaign-edition to download a free digital copy of Simply Share the Gospel: 3 Steps to Comfortably Share God’s Story. It’s the first book in the Simply Make Disciples series.


In return, please share this campaign on social media using this link: www.LimelightMinistries.com/campaign.


Thank you so much for doing what you can. Together, let’s help God grow His church.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve