Help Equip Christians to Share the Gospel

Not long ago, I found myself struggling with sharing my faith when it should have come naturally. I knew the gospel and I believed it, but when I had the opportunity to share it with someone else, I stumbled—I just didn’t feel comfortable.





Then, as I searched for ways to make sharing the gospel easier, I realized I wasn't alone. Many Christians deal with the same struggle—they love Jesus and want to share their faith, but it’s uncomfortable. That realization became my calling.





My name is Arthur Whittington, and Limelight Ministries was born out of that struggle and out of my conviction that everyday believers can be equipped and inspired to share the gospel confidently and comfortably.





At Limelight Ministries, we imagine a world of loving Christians who wake up every single morning ready to share the Gospel, make disciples, and contribute to the growth of God’s church.





For me, the joy is finding all the ways I can help equip and inspire Christians to realize that vision, and I’m devoted to doing just that. I want more people to hear the life-changing message of Jesus Christ.





Your Monthly Contribution

We ask that you contribute just $7 per month to help us reach our goal of $804 per month.





When you give monthly, you become part of the team behind everything Limelight Ministries does:

You help maintain and grow LimelightMinistries.com as a resource for Christians who want practical, comfortable tools for sharing the gospel. You support the publication and distribution of the Simply Making Disciples book series, designed to walk believers through each step of making disciples as Jesus commands. You help with the development of tools that help Christians have comfortable conversations about their faith. And you fund future projects as the ministry grows and God opens new doors.





Seven dollars a month. That's all. But multiplied across a community of committed monthly partners, it sustains a mission that reaches Christians who are ready to share their faith but need just a little encouragement and someone to show them how.





Why Recurring Giving Changes Everything

One-time gifts are a wonderful blessing, but monthly gifts sustain us. When you commit to $7 per month, you give Limelight Ministries the stability to plan, create, and serve consistently—not just in good months, but every month. You become less like a contributor and more like a ministry partner.





Our work isn't about high-visibility programs or big events. It's about the simple, quiet moments when a believer finally feels ready to have a conversation, connect with their neighbor, and share God’s story.





Will You Join Us?

If you want to share the gospel more often but feel uncomfortable doing it, you understand exactly why this ministry exists. And if you’ve found helpful tools and supportive fellowship through Limelight Ministries, you know our work is worth sustaining.





We ask that you become a monthly partner today. For just a couple of dollars a week, you can help equip Christians to make disciples and reach others with the life-changing message of Jesus Christ. Click Give and contribute what you can.





Thank You

As a thank you for taking the time to explore this campaign—whether you contribute or not—please visit www.LimelightMinistries.com/campaign-edition to download a free digital copy of Simply Share the Gospel: 3 Steps to Comfortably Share God’s Story. It’s the first book in the Simply Make Disciples series.





In return, please share this campaign on social media using this link: www.LimelightMinistries.com/campaign.





Thank you so much for doing what you can. Together, let’s help God grow His church.