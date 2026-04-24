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Life Flight, Four Torn Ligaments, and a Long Road

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$4,895 USD

Fundraiser created byKyle Petitt

Life Flight, Four Torn Ligaments, and a Long Road

He Was Surrounded by Brothers on the Riverbank. Let's Surround Him Again!


At our Idaho retreat this August, Bryson jumped from the boat into the river the way any of us would have. He came up unable to stand...his leg...floating in the river.


What happened next is the part I keep thinking about. Guys were in the water within seconds. They moved him, stabilized him, and stayed with him. We waited thirty minutes for an ambulance, and for all thirty of those minutes he was surrounded by his brothers. Because we were afraid his femur was broken, he was life flighted out.


The damage turned out to be worse than any of us hoped. Torn ACL, MCL, and PCL. Damage to his calf muscle and the surrounding ligaments. He now has drop foot, which means he cannot lift the front of his foot to walk normally. This is not a single surgery and a few months on crutches. It is multiple surgeries, months of rehab, and an uncertain timeline before he can work or move through a day the way he did two weeks ago.

Bryson is like...25 years old? HE'S A YOUNG BUCK!


He still came back out for the last days of the event and hobbled around on crutches with the rest of us, because that is who he is. Now he is home facing the bills, the surgeries, and the months of not being able to earn a paycheck.


Where every dollar goes. We asked Bryson directly what he needs this to cover:

  1. Medical bills and out of pocket expenses: hospital, ambulance and life flight costs, multiple surgeries, imaging, specialist appointments, deductibles, copays, prescriptions, and everything insurance does not fully cover.
  2. Physical therapy and rehabilitation: the ongoing PT and treatment required to regain strength, mobility, stability, and function.
  3. Mobility and recovery equipment: crutches, braces, cold therapy equipment, and other medical equipment needed throughout recovery.
  4. Lost income and everyday living expenses: rent, utilities, groceries, and basic necessities during the extended period he cannot work.
  5. Ongoing specialist care and future treatment: orthopedic appointments, follow up imaging, and additional procedures as recovery continues.


Here is the ask. We do not need a handful of people to write big checks (but big checks are welcome!). We need a lot of people to give a little. $10 matters. $25 matters. Whatever you have in front of you right now matters!


Do not be bashful about the amount, and do not talk yourself out of giving because you think it is too small to count. It counts.


Charitable giving is a universal principle. When you give with love, with compassion, and with good energy, that comes back to you. That is not a nice sentiment we tell ourselves, it is how this works.


One of our guys is down. We have the opportunity to pick him up. Let's take it.


Give what you can, and share this with someone who would want to know.


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