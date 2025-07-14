Kingdom Book Project





What if the very dreams God placed inside you held the keys to your deliverance?





This book explores the tension so many believers live with—called to something greater, yet weighed down by fear, insecurity, spiritual battles, confusion or trauma.





Through unpacking scripture and drawing revelation from my own private battles, I help awaken believers to the dreams that have been locked away within them for too long. Dreams that seem dead, out-of-place, impossible or even insignificant.





This book answers questions like:





-Can a soulish dream be redeemed unto God's purposes?

-Where are my desires coming from?

-What is the cost of walking out my God ordained assignment?

-How do I overcome the giants standing in my way?





That's only scratching the surface.





This is not just another book about purpose—it’s a deliverance tool. With activations and questions that help unlock clarity. This is a guide to help people break free from the invisible weights holding them back from walking in their destiny in Christ and why it's vital that they do so.







But I can’t bring this project to life alone.





Publishing a book that’s professionally edited, designed, and distributed takes real resources. And that’s where you come in.





By supporting this fundraiser, you’re not just helping me publish a book. You’re helping:





Women find freedom from cycles of fear, comparison, and double-mindedness.

Believers rediscover God’s voice and vision for their lives.

People stuck in spiritual heaviness walk into clarity, boldness, and calling.





This isn’t just about a personal dream—it’s about equipping others to step into theirs.





With your gift, This book can be published and placed into the hands of those who need it most.





Would you prayerfully consider sowing into this project? Whether it’s $20 or $200, every seed helps carry this message further.





Thank you for believing in this vision.





With gratitude,



Lexi Wanamaker



Why This Book—and Your Support—Matters