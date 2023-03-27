Let’s Show Up for Gene — Like He Does for Everyone

If you know Gene, you know.





He is one of those rare people who will move heaven and earth to help a friend, a family member, or someone in our pickleball community who needs him. For the past four years,





Gene has poured himself into the club and the community around it, and so many of us are better for knowing him.





Today, Gene unexpectedly lost his job.

This leaves him and his family facing an immediate and unexpected loss of income while he searches for his next opportunity.





Gene has a wife, children and grandchildren he cares deeply for, and right now he needs some breathing room while he figures out what comes next.





This is our chance to do for Gene what he has done for so many other people: show up.





Every contribution will help with ordinary living expenses and give him and his family a little stability while he finds his next job. If you're not able to give, sharing this campaign with the pickleball community would mean just as much.





Gene would be the first person to help if this were happening to one of us.

This time, it’s our turn to help Gene. ❤️