Legal Support for My Daughter's Recovery

My daughter was found near death in her home, covered in bruises, suffering from respiratory failure and a subdural hematoma. She had been abandoned without food, without gas for her car, without help. Her husband was watching her on camera from another location. When a friend he sent to the house found her, he thought she was dead. She wasn't. 911 was called.





Her husband did not answer calls from the hospital or return them. Two days after she was admitted to the ER and Trauma unit, he filed for divorce and was granted temporary custody of the kids.





She survived injuries the neurosurgeon did not expect her to live through. Now we are fighting for her in court, for custody, for her safety, for her future. We have exhausted almost all our funding paying a lawyer, and we still have a long road ahead. She is suffering in long term care with a TBI and on a feeding tube. There is an ongoing investigation.





Your support would mean everything to our family as we fight for her.