Legal Support for custody and safety

I'm a mother of four navigating a family law case involving domestic violence and custody matters. I left my home on November 24, and then again on January 17 for good. Since then, I've been denied access to my marital funds.





I was a stay-at-home mom when this began. I urgently needed to find work and returned to my former job as a preschool teacher, but that preschool closed permanently at the end of May 2026. Without steady income, I've had to navigate much of this legal journey largely on my own, and preparing for my case has become my full-time job.





I had counsel before, but we parted ways because I felt my case wasn't being handled the way it needed to be. Opposing counsel is very aggressive, and I need experienced legal representation to protect my rights, my children's custody and stability, and our family's safety and well-being.





The funds will help cover attorney fees, legal preparation, court-related expenses, transcripts, certified translations, records, subpoenas, and expert support, the costs I cannot currently afford on my own.





Your support would mean so much to my family during this critical time. Thank you for standing with us.