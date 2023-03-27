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STAND WITH THE MIDWIVES

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byCeleste Magnuson

Fundraiser funds will be received by RICHARD TEGTMEIER

STAND WITH THE MIDWIVES

I’m sharing this fundraiser because I have personally seen the compassion, dedication, and love that these midwives bring to the families and community they serve.


For the families who have trusted them through pregnancy, birth, and those tender first days with a new baby, these relationships are about so much more than a profession. They are about being seen, supported, listened to, and cared for.


Right now, Brecklen and Althea are facing serious allegations and overwhelming legal expenses, and we want to help make sure they have the resources to navigate this process without carrying the financial burden alone.


In Colorado, a large group of midwives and Elephant Circle have also filed a class-action lawsuit challenging what they allege is discriminatory and unlawful treatment within the state’s regulatory system.


Whatever the outcome of these legal matters, due process matters. And the families who know and love these providers know the compassion and care they have poured into their communities.


The impact reaches beyond the midwives themselves. About 50% of the families they serve are Medicaid clients, making their continued ability to provide care especially meaningful for families who may have limited options for out-of-hospital birth.


This fundraiser is an invitation to help carry some of the weight for Brecklen and Althea’s legal funds and their families during this difficult time.


Any funds raised beyond their immediate legal needs will be donated to Elephant Circle to continue supporting midwives and midwifery care in Colorado.


If you have received their care, witnessed their kindness, or simply believe that families and the people who care for them deserve compassion and support during difficult times, please consider giving what you can.


Thank you for showing up, for Brecklen and Althea, for the families they serve, and for the community that surrounds them.

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